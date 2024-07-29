Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 313,736 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,907,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Newmont were worth $175,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.86. 1,749,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,253,039. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.