Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,147,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,746,777 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $126,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOS. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.32. 1,249,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,534,707. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.41.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $419.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

