Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,235 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.81% of Trane Technologies worth $547,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,925,000. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $40,241,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TT traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $330.74. The company had a trading volume of 204,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,627. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $347.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

