Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $679.62 Million Stock Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,655,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034,424 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.87% of Corebridge Financial worth $679,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,028,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 329,200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 291,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Corebridge Financial stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.73. 598,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,295. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.