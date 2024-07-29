Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,814 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.00% of Tyler Technologies worth $180,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 52,140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $57,493,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total transaction of $1,242,095.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $6,294,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,201,740 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TYL traded down $12.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $577.76. 170,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,610. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $593.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

