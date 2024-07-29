Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 432,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.55% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $167,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $222,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 40.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 100,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.36. 406,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,216. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

