Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 7,569.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,905,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,724,584 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Western Union were worth $194,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Western Union stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.86. 814,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,931,106. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.62%.

Several research firms have commented on WU. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

