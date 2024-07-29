Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,459,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $144,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,003,000 after acquiring an additional 85,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,640,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,138,000 after buying an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 885,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 271,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 821,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 188,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,368. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

