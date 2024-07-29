Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,377,211 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,744,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377,211 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.29% of Yum China worth $666,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 846,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,915 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Yum China by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,318,000 after purchasing an additional 509,338 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Yum China by 413.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Yum China by 23,769.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Up 0.5 %

YUMC traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 343,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,559. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $61.99.

About Yum China

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

