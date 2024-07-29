Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 20,703 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,853,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,703 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.28% of Johnson Controls International worth $121,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $316,400,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $124,553,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE JCI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.10. 633,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,729. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.97.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,404. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

