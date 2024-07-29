Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 246,676 Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,558,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,676 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.10% of Ermenegildo Zegna worth $183,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZGN. Tabor Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 734,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 238,614 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,228,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after purchasing an additional 66,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter worth about $54,202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance

Shares of ZGN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.05. 25,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,427. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48.

Ermenegildo Zegna Increases Dividend

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.