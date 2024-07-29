Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 444,161 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,716,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 444,161 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Tidewater worth $433,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 608.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TDW traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.15. The company had a trading volume of 112,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,308. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.32.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.10 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $16,351,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,692,279.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Traub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,156.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $16,351,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,692,279.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,926 shares of company stock valued at $78,328,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

