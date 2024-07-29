Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) PT Raised to $87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

PFG stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.28. The company had a trading volume of 331,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,062.2% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 51,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 424,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,377 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

