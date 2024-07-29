PROG (NYSE:PRG) PT Raised to $46.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRG. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROG in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on PROG from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get PROG alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PRG

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of PRG opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48. PROG has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. PROG had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $592.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 157,024 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of PROG by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.