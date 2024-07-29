Prom (PROM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $129.44 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Prom token can currently be bought for $7.09 or 0.00010440 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $129.44 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,789.93 or 0.99787219 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000953 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011286 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00071218 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.22567801 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,234,185.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.