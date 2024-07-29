PROS (PRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. PROS has set its Q2 guidance at $0.00 to $0.02 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect PROS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $25.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.21. PROS has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34.

In other PROS news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

