ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.49% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UDOW stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.47. 4,213,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,252. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

