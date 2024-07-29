Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

NYSE:PB opened at $72.80 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.87.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

