Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,854 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at $18,137,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,137,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,650. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PTGX traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.90. 328,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,364. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

