Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after buying an additional 3,961,872 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after buying an additional 1,179,863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after buying an additional 1,027,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,039,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,450,000 after buying an additional 648,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,969,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.47. 4,594,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,862,867. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.