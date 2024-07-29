Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $19.27 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,175 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hologic were worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Hologic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.45. 1,169,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,459. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.