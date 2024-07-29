Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $20.76 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.52% of Avient worth $20,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,368,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,128,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,724,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,821,000 after purchasing an additional 381,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avient by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,937,000 after purchasing an additional 384,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,293,000 after purchasing an additional 131,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

NYSE AVNT traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 99,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 89.57%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

