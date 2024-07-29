Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $22.12 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $22,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 424,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,622,000 after acquiring an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 179.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 107,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69,189 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total transaction of $1,242,095.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,241 shares of company stock worth $10,201,740 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $12.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $578.20. The company had a trading volume of 327,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,737. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $593.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $499.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.35.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

