Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $26.51 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $26,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.60. 556,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.99. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.96.

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

