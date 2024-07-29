Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PG&E by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 811,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in PG&E by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PG&E by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in PG&E by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,914,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,361,752. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.08. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

