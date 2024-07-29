Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.78 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,049 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.4 %

EA traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.18. 1,771,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,637. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $148.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.56.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,860.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,199,031. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

