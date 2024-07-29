Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Nucor by 6.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 181,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,918,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $851,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.51. 701,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.69. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $203.00.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.