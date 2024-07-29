Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 18,574 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,574 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O remained flat at $58.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.97. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

