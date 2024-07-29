Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,166,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $77.17. 1,638,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,879. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

