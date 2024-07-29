Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,154 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in CDW by 5.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.21. 443,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,242. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $184.99 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

