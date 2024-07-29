Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 15,742 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,742 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.39. 4,096,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,811,858. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

