Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 642 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cummins by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,990,000 after purchasing an additional 96,387 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,430,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $292.04. The stock had a trading volume of 296,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,402. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

