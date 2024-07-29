Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 661 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $23,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.72. 349,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.