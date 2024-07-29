Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 661 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.92.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $748.60. 219,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $664.83 and its 200-day moving average is $663.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $789.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

