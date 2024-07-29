Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 82,889 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,889 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cactus were worth $21,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 221,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WHD traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $60.51. 280,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,469. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. Cactus’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WHD. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Cactus

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In related news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,876,702.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,038,206.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,415,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 555,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,876,702.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,059 shares of company stock worth $30,948,949 over the last three months. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.