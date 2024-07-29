Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after buying an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,769,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of D traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,931. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.