Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $23,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.61.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $363.48. The company had a trading volume of 518,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,165. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.91.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.