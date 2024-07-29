Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Allegion were worth $17,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,306,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,432,000 after buying an additional 90,951 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,122,000 after buying an additional 470,104 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $120,959,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $110,740,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 856,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,411,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $137.54. The stock had a trading volume of 370,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,974. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $138.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.26. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

