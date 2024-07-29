Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.18% of W. P. Carey worth $22,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,800,000 after buying an additional 5,407,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,802,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after purchasing an additional 785,766 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.94. 555,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,133. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $68.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.62.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

