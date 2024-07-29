Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,759 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.33% of DigitalBridge Group worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 355,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 84,268 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 54,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DBRG. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.54.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DBRG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.16. 656,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,715. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.76 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.