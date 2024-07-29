Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.71. The company had a trading volume of 959,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,582. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.79 and its 200 day moving average is $135.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

