Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Textron worth $11,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 677.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Textron by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $91.51. 772,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,313. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.40. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Textron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.