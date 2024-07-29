Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 168.4% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,091. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.83 and a 1-year high of $154.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average of $124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

