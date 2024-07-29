Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $13.20 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $101.74. 584,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

