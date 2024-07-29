Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $21.60 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 335,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $21,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 488,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,932. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.76.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

