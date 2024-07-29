Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $30.27 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $30,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.82. 1,092,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $219,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,315,570.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $219,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,315,570.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,250 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

