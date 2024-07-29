Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $36.36 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CME Group were worth $36,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 37,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 32,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,051,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,009,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,112,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 16,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,039. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,300. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

