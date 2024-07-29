Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $37.58 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,849 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $37,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.51. 1,357,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,564. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $205.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $185.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $31,422,628.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,538,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,247,725,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $31,422,628.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 677,538,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,247,725,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,389,128 shares of company stock worth $746,536,027. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.07.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

