Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $34,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 29.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,836,000 after buying an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $516,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $516,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $359.30. 858,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $360.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.11. The company has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

