Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,373 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Paylocity worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Paylocity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,176,000 after acquiring an additional 278,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Paylocity by 35.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,895,000 after purchasing an additional 621,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Paylocity by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 658,057 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $82,172,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $178.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at $659,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,388. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.01. 376,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,444. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.00. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $230.52. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

